Ministry to name partner for new soca competition by December 6

Randall Mitchell -

An announcement about the selected organisation to partner with the government for its international soca competition is expected by December 6.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell shared this information as Newsday sought follow-up information about it on November 26.

In April, Mitchell invited interested parties to partner with the government for a renewed competition, given that the International Soca Monarch competition had not been held for years.

Recalling the competition’s genesis, Mitchell said in an effort to re-imagine, re-energise and elevate the soca genre with an international soca competition during TT’s Carnival season, the ministry invited an expression of interest (EOI).

That EOI called for the development, marketing, promotion and management of a new soca competition for Carnival 2025 in partnership with the ministry.

He added that the EOI was issued on July 29 and closed on August 23.

“At the close of the EOI period, eight responses were received from organisations and joint ventures interested in the development, marketing, promoting and management of the International Soca Competition. This strong interest reflects the excitement and passion for soca music, and the ministry is pleased with the diverse range of proposals,” he said.

On October 29, the ministry then issued a request for proposals (RFP) with the aim of selecting the most suitable organisation or joint venture to lead the competition, Mitchell said.

That RFP closed on November 19 and three proposals were submitted, he said.

“These submissions are now under careful evaluation by an appointed ministerial committee.”

Mitchell said the partnership was crucial to ensuring a well-organised and successful competition that would showcase the vibrancy and creativity of soca during the upcoming season.

“The ministry remains committed to fostering the continued growth of soca music internationally and our cultural heritage, and this new competition is an exciting step towards enhancing the Carnival experience for both participants and audiences alike,” he added.