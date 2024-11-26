Met Office issues adverse weather alert

Landslip along the Lady Young Road. - File photo

THE Met Office has issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert and is advising people to monitor weather conditions and assess their surroundings before venturing out.

The alert is in effect from 10.45 am on November 26 to 4pm on November 27.

An approaching trough is expected to bring periods of light to moderate showers with a 70 per cent chance of heavier showers or thunderstorms intermittently today into tomorrow.

This weather pattern increases the risk of landslides and landslips, especially in hilly areas such as the Northern Range.

Additional impacts include street/flash flooding and gusty winds near heavy downpours, the alert said.

People should avoid driving or wading through floodwaters and follow the instructions of officials.

On November 23 high winds and heavy rain caused havoc in Port of Spain and environs.