Factors that may affect your fertility

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi. -

Maxwell Adeyemi

INFERTILITY affects millions of individuals worldwide, yet its causes remain a mystery to many. While some factors, such as age or underlying medical conditions, are widely recognised, everyday habits could also play a significant role. By understanding and addressing these habits, you may boost your fertility potential and overall health.

Excessive use of plastic containers and bottles

Plastics, particularly those containing bisphenol A (BPA) or phthalates, can disrupt hormone levels. A study in Human Reproduction found that high exposure to BPA was linked to lower ovarian reserves in women and reduced sperm quality in men. It is recommended that you opt for glass or stainless-steel alternatives to minimise this risk.

Lack of quality sleep

>

Sleep deprivation affects more than just your energy levels – it disrupts hormone production, including those crucial for fertility. According to research published in Fertility and Sterility, irregular sleep patterns can alter reproductive hormone levels in women and negatively impact sperm production in men. Aim for seven-nine hours of consistent, high-quality sleep each night.

Excessive caffeine consumption

While a morning coffee or tea might be essential, overindulgence could harm fertility. Studies suggest that consuming more than 300 milligrams of caffeine daily may increase the risk of miscarriage and delay conception. Moderation is key – stick to one or two cups per day.

Consumption of highly processed foods

A diet high in processed foods and trans fats can contribute to hormonal imbalances and inflammation, both of which can impair fertility. Harvard researchers found that women consuming diets rich in healthy fats, whole grains, and lean proteins had better fertility outcomes. Replace processed snacks with nutrient-dense options like nuts, seeds, and fresh produce.

Excessive use of laptops on your laps

For men, and young boys especially, prolonged exposure to the heat emitted by laptops can increase scrotal temperature, potentially reducing sperm count and motility. A study in Fertility and Sterility confirmed the link between elevated scrotal temperature and impaired sperm production. Place laptops on desks or use cooling pads to mitigate this risk.

Smoking and vaping

Tobacco and e-cigarettes contain harmful substances that can damage eggs, sperm, and reproductive organs. A report from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine highlighted that smoking accelerates ovarian ageing and impairs sperm DNA integrity. Quitting these habits improves not just fertility, but overall health.

>

Excessive alcohol intake

Frequent or heavy drinking is another fertility-sabotaging habit. Alcohol affects hormone levels, disrupts ovulation, and lowers sperm quality. It is recommended that alcohol intake is limited to 14 units per week, spread across several days, to mitigate these effects.

Underweight, over-weight and obesity

Both being underweight and overweight can significantly impact fertility. Studies show that excessive or insufficient body fat disrupts oestrogen levels, affecting ovulation and sperm quality. Maintaining a body mass index (BMI) within the healthy range of 18.5-24.9 is ideal.

Chronic stress

Prolonged stress can alter reproductive hormone levels, affecting ovulation in women and sperm production in men. Research from Psycho-neuroendocrinology suggests that stress reduction techniques, such as mindfulness or yoga, can improve fertility outcomes. Prioritise mental well-being as part of your fertility plan.

Excessive exercise

While exercise promotes overall health, overtraining can suppress ovulation in women and lower testosterone levels in men. So it is advised that the exercise levels be kept at moderate levels

Sedentary lifestyle

>

Conversely, a sedentary lifestyle contributes to obesity and poor circulation, both of which harm fertility. Strike a balance with moderate, regular physical activity, such as brisk walking or swimming.

Fertility is influenced by a myriad of factors, many of which stem from seemingly harmless everyday habits. By addressing these habits and making proactive lifestyle changes, you can create a healthier foundation for conception. Whether you’re planning for parenthood soon or in the future, taking care of your body today will pay dividends tomorrow.

Expert guidance is crucial – consult your doctor or a fertility specialist to tailor advice to your unique circumstances.

If you are still having fertility issues despite making these basis adjustments, then you should consult your obstetrician and gynaecologist or a fertility centre for more detailed and comprehensive investigation as to what may be wrong and what intervention can be made.

Contact Dr Maxwell on 3631807 or 7575411