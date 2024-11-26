Charges re-laid against officers in collapsed extortion case

Charges have been re-laid against the seven officers whose case collapsed after being charged with Misbehaviour in Public Office.

A media release by the police on November 26 said the charges were re-laid after discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The case was initially dismissed on November 18 owing to procedural issues and is currently under investigation.

Commissioner Erla Harewood- Christopher said, “The re-laying of these charges demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that justice is served. The TTPS (TT Police Service) will continue to work closely with the office of the DPP to ensure the proper determination of these matters.”

The officers are now expected to reappear in court to face the charges.

