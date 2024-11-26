Bryden pi, Café Barista Hot Chocolate contribute to Grant-a-Wish Foundation

Nicholas Gordon, artistic director of the Caribbean Theatre Production, left, Elizabeth Gordon, founder of the Grant-a-Wish Foundation and Barry Tangwell, managing director of Bryden pi. - Photo courtesy Bryden pi

Bryden pi, in partnership with Café Barista Hot Chocolate, has extended a helping hand to the Grant-A-Wish Foundation and Caribbean Theatre Productions Ltd through a donation of $20,000.

A press release from Bryden pi said this contribution supported the 13th annual Grant-A-Wish Foundation’s Santa Claus parade and show on November 17, at the Queen’s Park Savannah and the Scouts Association in St Ann’s.

The release said the parade and show brought joy, hope, and magic to children battling life-threatening illnesses, particularly cancer. Over the years, the foundation has granted 53 wishes and continues to inspire community service through the involvement of volunteers from primary schools, high schools, and universities.

The parade began at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, proceeding around the Savannah, and culminated in a celebration at the Scouts Association grounds.

The event combined entertainment, goodwill, and meaningful action to spread the holiday spirit while granting the heartfelt wishes of children in need.

In addition to financial support, the release said, Café Barista Hot Chocolate distributed its chocolate drink to the children attending the event.

“Bryden pi and Café Barista Hot Chocolate are honoured to contribute to the Grant-A-Wish Foundation’s Santa Claus Parade and Show,” said Barry Tangwell, managing director at Bryden pi.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to fostering goodwill, creating meaningful connections within the community, and bringing joy to children and families during the Christmas season.”

The proceeds from this year’s parade will also contribute to the installation of a play area at the Oncology Clinic at Mt Hope, providing a safe and cheerful space for young patients undergoing treatment.

Caribbean Theatre Productions, known for their Broadway-calibre productions like The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and West Side Story, ensured the event was professionally executed and a heart-warming experience.