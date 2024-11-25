West Indies stay in control of first Test against Bangladesh

FILE PHOTO: West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph. - AP PHOTO

ST JOHN’S: The West Indies remained firmly in control of the first Test after day three, with Bangladesh reaching 269/9 at stumps, still trailing by 181 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on November 24.

Bangladesh had hoped to build steadily on a slow pitch, but failed to produce a major individual contribution. Jaker Ali and Mominul Haque both got fifties, but neither could carry on, while Litton Das fell for 40. The seventh-wicket pair of Jaker and Taijul Islam put together 68 crucial runs, helping Bangladesh cross the follow-on target of 251 late in the day.

Resuming on 40/2, the morning began quietly for Bangladesh, with Mominul cracking a pair of boundaries off Shamar Joseph to get things going for the visitors. However, shortly after, West Indies struck as Kemar Roach removed Shahadat Hossain for 18.

Mominul and Litton Das dug in through the first session and went to lunch at 105/3. But, the home side would get the breakthrough soon after the interval when Jayden Seales trapped Mominul lbw for a dogged 50.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was tested with a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies attack, with Alzarri Joseph even hitting him on the shoulder. Seales and Shamar Joseph joined in, and although Mehidy managed a couple of boundaries, the pressure mounted.

After facing 67 balls, he finally fell to a bouncer from Alzarri Joseph, which he popped up to Mikyle Louis at short leg for 23.

Litton, who had looked steady, fell soon after, bowled by a short delivery from Shamar Joseph that he dragged onto his stumps for 40. His departure, along with that of Mehidy, left Bangladesh in deep trouble with the tail exposed.

Enter the unlikely pairing of Jaker and Taijul Islam who staged a spirited fightback, adding 68 runs for the seventh wicket.

But just as it seemed they might take Bangladesh to safer ground, Joseph removed Taijul for 15, and then Seales caught Jaker in the deep off Justin Greaves for 50.

There was a brief exchange of words between Joseph and Taskin Ahmed after Joseph had hit the Bangladeshi tail-ender on the head with a bouncer. However, despite the tension, Joseph couldn’t complete the job as the light faded, and Bangladesh held on for the day.

Taskin will resume the penultimate day on 11 and Shoriful Islam on five, as Joseph has so far taken 3/69 with Seales bagging 2/42. CMC

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 450/9 dec (Justin Greaves 115 not out, Mikyle Louis 97, Alick Athanaze 90, Kemar Roach 47; Hasan Mahmud 3-87) vs BANGLADESH 269/9 (Jaker Ali 53, Mominul Haque 50, Litton Das 40; Alzarri Joseph 3/69, Jayden Seales 2/42, Shamar Joseph 1/55).