Scrap iron dealers call for closure of all foreign-run scrapyards

President of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Ferguson and other members accused foreigners of owning and running the yard, claiming they are trying to take over the industry from local dealers. - LIncoln Holder

THE president of the TT Scrap Iron Dealers’ Association (TTSIDA), Allan Ferguson, and other members protested at a scrapyard in Penal on the morning of November 25, calling for the closure of all scrapyards run by foreigners.

The group accused foreigners, particularly those from India and China, of owning and operating scrapyards across the country. They claimed these foreign operators are trying to take over the industry from local dealers.

However, a representative from the business at Suchit Trace, who declined to give his name, denied the allegations, calling them false. He offered no further comments except to accuse the protesters of trespassing.

From around 10 am, TTSIDA members gathered at Suchit Trace, holding placards, one of which read, “Time to take back our industry.”

>

Ferguson made several serious allegations about the business’s operations, saying its actions could lead to the collapse of the local industry.

“We are saying enough is enough.

"We are not waiting for the government or the police to help us. We will take back our industry. This is just the beginning of many protests. If we have to go to where they live, we will,” he said.

He said the association plans to target all foreign-owned scrapyards, repeatedly accusing them of causing harm to the industry.

“These yards are buying materials they should not be. They are doing things they should not be doing. They simply do not care about this industry. They are taking advantage of the system.

“All they want to do is take the foreign exchange we barely have here and send it back to their countries. We are saying that cannot happen.”

The association vowed to continue similar protests nationwide.