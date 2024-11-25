Pensioner chopped, wounded in Barrackpore district

Siparia District Health Facility - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Barrackpore police are searching for a man who chopped a pensioner on the morning of November 25 while he was exercising at home.

Balkaran Barban, 83, from Rochard Road, was treated and discharged from the Siparia District Health Facility hours later.

Reports said around 9.30 am, Barban was exercising in his yard when a car pulled up nearby.

A masked man got out and told him to stay quiet. then chopped Barban on his head and hands before getting back into the car, which then drove off.

Neighbours and the police were alerted.

Barban was taken to the health facility, and police began searching for the attacker. No one has been arrested and investigators do not have a motive.