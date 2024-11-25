Penal man’s body fished out of reservoir near home

A flyer from NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team about the man whose body was fished from a dam in Penal on Sunday night. - Anygraaf Guest Account

The body of a 52-year-old man from Penal was recovered from a reservoir nearly three hours after he went for a swim and disappeared under the water.

Sunil Sankar, of Katwaroo Trace, is suspected to have drowned.

His body was taken to the mortuary at the San Fernando General Hospital, pending an autopsy.

Police sources said Sankar jumped into the reservoir by a dam near his home around 6.30 pm on November 24 and vanished shortly after.

Earlier, he had been liming and drinking with friends before deciding to enter the water.

When Sankar failed to resurface, his friends became worried and alerted police, fire officers, and the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, for help.

Insp Harripersad, PC Sookram and other Penal police, along with officers from the Penal and Mon Repos fire stations, also searched for Sankar.

His body was retrieved around 10 pm.

Investigations are ongoing.