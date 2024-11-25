Mayaro woman wants to inspire others: Chloe Ramnarine's brave battle against cancer

Chloe Ramnarine -

CHLOE RAMNARINE, 21, from Grand Lagoon, Mayaro, is facing an unimaginable battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

Despite the physical and emotional toll of her diagnosis and treatments, Ramnarine remains optimistic, determined not only to beat the odds but also to inspire others with her story.

Her battle began in 2023, after she started UWI, where she was studying computer science, a field she developed a passion for after attending a summer camp as a child.

After exams she noticed a small lump on her neck. She told her mother, who immediately took her to the doctor. A series of tests confirmed Ramnarine had stage 2B Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I took time off from school, went for a biopsy, and that’s when we found out it was cancerous.”

After undergoing rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Ramnarine was cleared of cancer and went into remission. She returned to university, but just a few months ago, during a routine checkup, she received devastating news: the cancer had returned.

This relapse has forced Ramnarine to take time off from her studies once again.

“I’m taking a year off to get better, and I’m hopeful I’ll return soon.”

Doctors told Ramnarine she would need a life-saving bone marrow transplant. She began researching, and after a consultation arranged by her doctors, they decided Fundación Santa Fe Hospital in Colombia is the best option. The transplant will cost an estimated US$120,000, plus travel and living expenses, bringing the total to US$140,000 (approximately TT$980,000).

Ramnarine has no insurance and is ineligible for help from the Children’s Life Fund because of her age. So she and her family are urgently seeking help to raise the funds needed for the surgery.

Ramnarine says she is not currently undergoing any medical treatment, which is concerning, as it increases the risk of her cancer spreading.

Despite the overwhelming challenges, in a phone interview with Newsday she said, “I’m focusing on keeping my mind occupied with positive things.

“I wake up, have breakfast and drop my 13-year-old sister off at school with my mom. When we get home, I try to distract myself by drawing, playing online games, or helping my mom with house chores.”

Her sister, Cassey, she says, helps keep her spirits high as they spend time together playing games or watching TV.

“She’s always there to support me,” Ramnarine said, grateful for the emotional strength of her family.

Ramnarine's community in Mayaro has also rallied behind her, organising events like barbecues to help raise funds. She said the response has been amazing, and also praised her friends, family and former school, Rio Claro West Secondary, for its generosity.

“It really shows even though Trinidad has its challenges, there is so much love and support from the people around us.”

Her mother, Thillyer, has been by her side every step of the way. Ramnarine’s father, Wazide, a fisherman, has been working tirelessly since the family savings have been depleted by the cost of treatments so far. Ramnarine explained her family had to buy drugs that were not available at public hospitals, with one costing as much as $1,000.

Despite the looming fear that time is running out to raise the funds for her surgery, scheduled in three months, Ramnarine’s focus remains not just on the surgery and getting well, but also on completing her studies and using her experience to help others.

“I want to be a voice for other young people my age who are battling cancer: people over the age of 18 don’t get the same support as children, so I hope to help fill that gap, offering advice and sharing my journey.”

She wants to inspire others facing similar ordeals.

“I'm truly grateful for all the support I've received,” she said, her voice filled with hope. “It means so much to me, and it gives me the strength to keep fighting...I want to give back to my community that is supporting me.”

About lymphoma

>

The lymphatic system plays a crucial role in protecting the body from infection. It includes organs such as the bone marrow, thymus and lymph nodes. It is responsible for transporting lymph, a fluid that contains infection-fighting white blood cells.

As part of the immune system, the lymphatic system helps defend the body against infections and cancer. Symptoms of lymphoma can include fever, night sweats, fatigue and itchy skin. Patients with lymphoma may experience painless swelling of the lymph nodes, which can occur in areas such as the belly, neck, armpits, or groin.

Anyone wishing to assist can call 490-8119 or make a donation to Chloe Ramnarine: Republic Bank account numbers: 470037149801 or 470037150131.