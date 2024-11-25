Man stabbed on Oxford Street, Port of Spain

Accident and Emergency at the Port of Spain General Hospital. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

AN argument between two men in upper Port of Spain on November 25 led to one being stabbed in plain view of passing drivers and pedestrians.

The stabbing happened at around 9.30 am, while the victim, a 45-year-old security guard, was standing at the corner of Oxford and Abercromby Streets.

A man approached him and the two began arguing and then fighting.

During the fight, the attacker took out a knife, stabbed the victim in the right shoulder and left ankle and ran off.

Eyewitnesses called the police, who took the victim to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he is warded in a stable condition.

>