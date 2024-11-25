Cricket West Indies: No Super50 winner because teams forfeited

The covers remain on as rain delays the start of the finals of the CG United Super50 Cup between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on November 23. - Lincoln Holder

IT was an anticlimax to what was an exciting and competitive CG United Super50 Cup 2024, with both finalists, Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions forfeiting the final on November 23 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Consequently, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that there is no champion for this year’s competition. The tournament’s organisers made the announcement following a heavily rain-affected match day. ​

This year’s champions were set to receive prize money of US $100,000, while the runners-up would have received US $50,000. Both semi-finalists will be rewarded US$ 25,000 each.

With an initial scheduled start time of 1 pm, scattered showers began at the ground around midday, forcing the first indefinite delay to the start of proceedings. Match referee Reon King, in conjunction with the umpiring team, informed both teams that the latest possible start time was 6.17 pm, at which point the game would be played as a 20-overs-a-side contest. ​

“According to the playing conditions applicable to the tournament, if no play was possible at all – or in the event of a tie, no result, or game abandonment – both teams would be declared co-winners of the tournament,” a CWI media release on November 24 said.

However, around 5.45 pm, the officiating team determined that the game could proceed at the latest possible start time of 6.17 pm. They informed the players of this and that the toss would be conducted at 6 pm. ​

“Despite assurances from the umpires and match referee that the conditions were safe for play, both captains failed to be present for the toss, allowing time to elapse past the latest starting point. As a result, both teams failed to take the field, effectively refusing to play. This resulted in a double forfeit, with no champion being declared,” CWI said.

“These unanticipated events came at the climax of what had been an exceptional tournament featuring outstanding performances.”

Pride captain is Raymon Reifer and Scorpions were led by John Campbell.

Both competing teams earned their places in the final with impressive semifinal victories. Barbados Pride defeated defending champions TT Red Force by 153 runs, while Jamaica Scorpions overcame Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 107 runs. ​

CWI said it will review tournament regulations in light of the unprecedented situation of a double forfeit.