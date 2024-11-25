Best wishes, Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: On behalf of all who truly love football in TT, I wish Dwight Yorke well as newly-appointed Soca Warriors head coach.

There is no honeymoon period, brother. You have to hit the ground running – fast.

Your first task is to ensure World Cup qualification. You have had exposure at the highest level and among the very best.

You must ensure our players are disciplined. Without discipline we cannot win anything.

This is no fete match football. It is at the highest level. Make no mistake about it.

I saw you win Intercol in TT. I saw you win the triple with England's Manchester United on TV.

Remember, winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

Yes you can.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town