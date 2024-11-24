Windies dominate Bangladesh on Day 2

West Indies batsman Justin Greaves. - File photo courtesy CWI

ST JOHN’S, Antigua: A maiden Test century from Justin Greaves anchored a dominant second day for the West Indies in Antigua, as they piled up 450 for 9 before making inroads into Bangladesh’s batting at the close on day two of the first Test, on November 23, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Greaves’ patient 115 not out helped lift the hosts from a precarious 261 for 7, and by stumps, Bangladesh found themselves a daunting 410 runs behind with eight wickets in hand.

West Indies’ recovery was built on a brilliant 140-run eighth-wicket partnership between Greaves and Kemar Roach, who fought valiantly for his 47, his highest Test score in a distinguished 15-year career.

The morning had started promisingly for Bangladesh when Mahmud removed overnight batsman Joshua Da Silva with the fifth ball of the day for 14.

In his next over, Mahmud had Alzarri Joseph superbly caught by Zakir Hasan at gully for 4. At this point, it seemed as though Bangladesh might have the West Indies on the ropes, but Roach’s stoic resistance and Greaves’ steady accumulation thwarted their efforts. The two West Indies batsmen ensured that the home side made it through to lunch without further damage. In the afternoon, Greaves grew in confidence, pulling Taskin Ahmed through midwicket for his third boundary.

He was fortunate to survive a caught-behind chance on 77, with neither Taskin nor stand in wicketkeeper Jaker Ali hearing the faint nick.

Soon after, Roach and Greaves brought up the team’s maiden century partnership for the eighth wicket against Bangladesh, followed by a brief rain delay.

Once play resumed, Roach hammered Mehidy Hasan Miraz over his head for his first boundary, and though Mahmud eventually removed him with a fine delivery that clipped the top of his stumps, the pair had already done enough to ensure a strong total.

Greaves, meanwhile, continued to look unflappable and reached his century with a sumptuous cover drive off Taijul Islam. The milestone was his second first-class ton which came off 181 balls.

The Barbadian, who had been in superb form in the Super50 competition, where he notched three consecutive centuries earlier this month, demonstrated his adaptability with a disciplined knock.

The 26-year-old faced 206 balls, striking just four boundaries in a well-crafted innings that not only salvaged the West Indies’ innings but also laid the perfect foundation.

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets, while seamer Taskin Ahmed snared two scalps. The spinners, stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, could only manage three wickets between them from a combined 73.1 overs.

West Indies declared their innings at the end of the 145th over, leaving Bangladesh with 1 hour and 45 minutes to bat before the close. There was no respite for the visitors against a fired-up West Indian pace attack.

Zakir Hasan was the first to go, falling for 15 when he under-edged a Jayden Seales delivery onto his stumps.

Shortly after, Mahmudul Hasan Joy was caught behind off Alzarri Joseph for just 5, as the West Indies had Bangladesh reeling at 20 for 2 by the end of the day, still a massive 410 runs adrift.

CMC