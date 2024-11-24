Trump victory puts Venezuelan immigrants in Trinidad and Tobago in limbo

Venezuelan immigrants and locals play traditional games during a day of social inclusion and brotherhood organised by the International Organization for Migration in Longdenville, Chaguanas on April 1. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

DONALD TRUMP'S victory in the US presidential elections on November 5 and the doubts about the results of the Venezuelan elections on July 28 have Venezuelan immigrants in Trinidad and Tobago in a state of limbo about their future.

The biggest doubts are about the possibility of returning home, going to a third country, or staying in TT.

For many Venezuelans, returning home could become a reality if there is a change of government.

Carlos Martinez, a Venezuelan who has lived in TT since 2016, told Newsday his expectations of going home are great.

"Going home after eight years here is a dream. If Nicolas Maduro finally leaves the presidency in January, my family and I will leave immediately."

Martinez is a petroleum engineer. Here, he works as a gardener.

"A change of government would open the doors to progress for Venezuela, there would be job opportunities, and we would be able to work in our professions and live peacefully."

Dennys Hernandez, a Venezuelan lawyer and political scientist who has lived in TT for several years, said this alternative does not seem the most viable due to the results of the elections announced by the National Council of Venezuela (CNE) – which confirmed Nicolas Maduro as the winner over the opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

"The CNE declared Maduro the winner, but until today it has not shown the minutes certifying this victory. The opposition does have the minutes to declare Gonzalez the winner."

Maduro will assume his third consecutive term on January 10, just ten days before Trump takes power in the US.

"That difference in (time of) the inaugurations will allow Maduro to complete his mandate first without the US interfering. I don't think Biden (President Joe Biden) will prevent Maduro from doing so. By the time Trump comes to power, (Maduro) will already be governing for one more term."

This complex situation is what could prevent Venezuelans in TT from making their dream of returning home come true.

"Things in Venezuela are the same or even worse. I talk to different Venezuelans here every day. They all want to return to Venezuela, but not if Maduro is still in power. It really is a complicated situation."

Another option Venezuelans are considering is to emigrate to a third country.

The US has been one of the most favourable destinations for migrating Venezuelans.

Sofia Leon Figueroa, a social activist in TT, believes now with Trump in power things could get complicated for immigrants in that country.

"We don't know what Trump's plans are. We have seen in the news he will carry out massive deportations of immigrants and that includes Venezuelans. The option of going to America no longer seems viable, in fact, many Venezuelans are no longer crossing the Darien Gap (located between Colombia and Panama) to go to America."

Other countries close to Venezuela such as Colombia and Brazil are receiving Venezuelans with legal opportunities.

"Going to the US is risking losing our savings because Trump said he will not allow the entry of more immigrants. My wife and I are thinking of going to Brazil. There the government is opening the doors for us. There is help for Venezuelans and good jobs," said Luis Perez.

Staying in TT may be the third and safest alternative for Venezuelan immigrants.

Perez recognises TT is a good country economically but the lack of legal opportunities makes them think about leaving.

"My wife and I arrived in TT in 2018 and got work permits, but my two children have not been able to study. That makes us think about leaving this country."

Hernandez was also critical of the few legal options TT offers to immigrants.

"Unfortunately, TT does not give us opportunities as people. There are many professionals here who can contribute to the development of this country and that makes many think about leaving. Others in Venezuela think about coming for economic reasons."

The TT government recently approved an extension of one year of work permits for Venezuelans registered in 2018. The exact number of Venezuelans who remain here legally is not known.

Meanwhile, shipping companies continue to make weekly trips between TT and Venezuela.

Orangel Lacourt, owner of the company Angel del Orinoco said they currently have a weekly departure on Thursdays from Cedrosport.

"The number of people leaving for Venezuela is still high. Every Thursday we leave with 38 legal passengers. From Venezuela to TT, generally, five or six people come who can obtain visas."

He believes by December these numbers will increase because of Christmas.

"We will implement two weekly trips that will double the number of Venezuelans returning home."

Many of these Venezuelans will remain in their country. Others will go to a third destination and some will possibly return to TT in January, legally or illegally.

