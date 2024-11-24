Newsday winners rave over Wicked

A family of four attends the movie premiere. -

THIRTY lucky Newsday readers who entered our trivia competition won tickets for movie premiere of Wicked at Cine Central, Price Plaza, Chaguanas on November 15.

The competition ran from November 3-12.

Newsday received over 800 entries and each winner received four tickets to see the Cynthia Erivo and Aria Grande film based on the Broadway musical that is a prequel to the Wizard of Oz.

The almost three-hour-long musical/fantasy movie thrilled the audience with its many comedic moments, culminating with a roar of applause from the audience and tearful moments.

Newsday spoke to 37-year-old Kiara Balliram, who said she was, “kind of doubtful about Ariana Grande in her role but she actually did really well.”

She also said that for an adaption of a Broadway musical and the movie transferred really well on screen by taking certain elements from Broadway and placing them on screen. Her example was the style of singing.

Josiah Chung, a 22-year-old said that he wished the movie was not split into two parts but it was interesting to see the events that happened prior to The Wizard of Oz.

Eighteen-year-old David Bernard rated the movie ten out of ten and recommended it to everybody to experience.

Another musical fan is Gabriel Rahman, 17. Rahman was filled with emotions during and after the movie.

Newsday spoke to him after the movie where he was surrounded by friends and filled with tears.

He said, “I am a theatre student so I appreciate everything musical, so it means a lot to me. This movie encaptures a lot of different themes that everyone can relate to.

“Friendship, choosing and making a stance for what is right and what is wrong and this is such a beautiful movie and it gave perfect homage to the original and I really enjoyed every moment of it.”

He also added that he was grateful to experience such a “cinematic beautifully presented way” and that he felt all the emotions of the characters.

Wicked is now showing at all CinemaOne locations.