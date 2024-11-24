Gypsy: Carnival 2025 will be bigger, better than ever

A moko jumbie was among the traditional characters on parade during the National Carnival Commission’s launch of Carnival 2025 at the Grand Stand in Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on November 23. - Faith Ayoung

FORMER Mayaro MP, calypsonian and chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Winston "Gypsy" Peters expressed an optimistic outlook for Trinidad and Tobago's 2025 Carnival, highlighting that the country earned an impressive US$93 million in 2024.

Speaking at the launch of Carnival 2025 at Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain, on November 23. Peters said the figure had been confirmed by the Central Statistical Office. He said Carnival is seeing an upward trend in visitors, thanks in part to the NCC's global outreach efforts throughout the year.

“Our country is reaping the benefits of Carnival, and we are extremely happy with the results. When that finite resource, oil and gas, eventually runs out, TT will be able to rely on its Carnival as a key driver of our economy.”

Acknowledging the bad weather that caused flash flooding and landslides in parts of the country earlier in the day, Peters expressed sympathy for those affected as he thanked guests for attending.

“We feel for the people who are unable to leave their homes today, but we are grateful to those of you here with us this evening.”

>

Peters described TT Carnival as the "mother of all carnivals," saying it is not only a vital cultural asset but also the country’s biggest tourism product and a significant foreign exchange earner.

He encouraged everyone to experience the full spectrum of Carnival beyond just Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

“When it comes to the greatest and most authentic Carnival experience on earth, there is no place like TT. We are committed to making our Carnival the home of excellence."

Peters said the John Cupid Carnival Village would be returning in 2025, bigger and better than ever. He said the village has become a highlight of the Carnival season, offering a safe, inclusive space for all to enjoy top-tier entertainment.

“And the best part? It’s all free. But remember, nothing in life is truly free. Somebody has to pay for it. The NCC and the government are happy to give back to our people by providing these experiences at no cost.”

He stressed the NCC's support for local businesses, noting all vendors at Carnival venues will be 100 per cent local, including artisans and creatives offering some of the best products and services the country has to offer.

“I encourage you to come out, support these small businesses, and help boost our local economy and let’s make visitors feel welcome, safe and comfortable.”

In closing, Peters called on all the country to work together to ensure Carnival remains a bright and lasting legacy for future generations.

“Carnival is more than just an event: it is an important part of who we are. Let’s continue to make it our gift to the world.”

>

Carnival 2025 will take place March 3-4.