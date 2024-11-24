French honour for trumpeter Etienne Charles

Etienne Charles receives his award from Raphael Trapp, Consul General of France in Miami, Florida on November 20. - Maria Nunes

TRINIDAD-BORN Etienne Charles received the French honour on November 20 of being made a Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters).

Charles was awarded by Raphael Trapp, consul general of France at his residence in Miami, Florida.

Charles said, “I’m overcome with gratitude and humility for this recognition. It’s incredibly warming to be celebrated by France for my work and I’m grateful for the opportunities they’ve presented me over the years of my career.”

Trapp said, “Tonight we recognise Etienne with one of France’s most distinguished honours, the title of Chevalier Des Arts et Des Lettres. This award was created in 1957 by the founder of the French ministry of culture. It is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the enrichment of the arts, not only in France, but across the world. Etienne Charles embodies this spirit in every way.

He added, "Dear Etienne, you were born in Trinidad, and you carry rhythms, melodies and stories of your heritage with talent and grace. You are a gifted trumpeter, a composer, a storyteller and an entertainer. You dedicate your life to uncover the narratives of marginalised communities and to shed light on the interconnectedness of our global cultures ... Through crusading rhythms and vivid melodies, you connect the African diaspora to its roots, while creating music that is both a tribute to tradition and a bold step towards modernity.”

Trapp said Charles's artistry goes far beyond performance.

"Your commitment to education and cultural preservation is equally inspiring."

"As a professor at the University of Miami Frost School of Music, and through residencies and workshops worldwide, you have mentored the next generation of artistes while deepening audiences' understanding of music's power to unite. Your dedication extends to your homeland of Trinidad, where you have formed Carnival bands that revived the past ten traditions of vintage calypso and soca.

"Your 2013 album Creole Soul beautifully illustrates the shared heritage of the French Caribbean and the broader Creole world, blending jazz with influences from Martinique, Guadeloupe and beyond. This is also particularly obvious in your latest album, Creole Orchestra."

He said Charles's work with communities from children's homes to schools and prisons exemplifies his belief in music as a force for social uplift and transformation.

"Dear Etienne, your art, written in a deep respect for heritage while being innovative, aligns with the values France holds dearly and it is truly a privilege to honor your contribution to the arts in your role as a bridge, as a bridge between countries. So dear Etienne, for all those reasons in the name of the Republic of France I confer on you the title – Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres.”

A news release on November 21 said Charles has been having a blockbuster year, starting with his ground-breaking Road March in Concert performance, followed by the world premiere of his climate project, Earth Tones, and the release of his chart-topping album Creole Orchestra (seven weeks at no 1), with sold-out shows at Jazz at Lincoln Center in June for Caribbean Heritage Month.

He also had world premieres commissioned by the University of Alabama Birmingham Wind Symphony and the Airmen of Note.

In June, the release said, he was promoted to professor of studio music and jazz at University of Miami Frost School of Music, further solidifying his stance as an academic scholar and pedagogue.

In August, he became the inaugural artistic director of the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Academy Frost School of Music Summer Caribbean Intensive. The programme welcomes students from the world’s top conservatories and schools of music, and dedicates two weeks to performing Caribbean music.

The release said, "A dedicated culturalist, Etienne has put his stamp on Trinidad Carnival, reviving the tradition of Live Brass on the road. For Carnival 2025, Etienne is collaborating with Trinidad-born, internationally renowned visual artist Miles Regis to present Folklore.

"This will be Etienne’s seventh year bringing live brass mas to the streets on Carnival Monday in Trinidad."