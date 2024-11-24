Barrackpore man chops friend over alcohol, calls cops for help

A lime between friends in Barrackpore turned bloody a few days ago when one chopped the other during an argument over alcohol.

The 23-year-old victim went home to sleep after he was chopped. The attacker called the police and confessed.

The 52-year-old perpetrator also handed over the cutlass he used before taking the police to the victim’s home to get him medical care.

The police said the attack happened around 10.30 pm on November 20.

The two were drinking together at the attacker’s home at Kanhai Road North, Barrackpore.

The atmosphere had been jovial until a dispute arose, which escalated considerably.

The police said the attacker chopped the friend several times on the legs, chest and abdomen.

Despite the severe injuries, the injured man left and went to his home at Hobson Trace off Kanhai Road North.

Shortly after, the seemingly remorseful attacker called the police.

They responded and seized the cutlass, which was still smeared with blood.

The attacker accompanied the police to the friend’s home, where they found him in bed. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Up to November 24, he was still warded.

PC Cyrus is investigating.