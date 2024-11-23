TSTT, get with the programme
THE EDITOR: The TSTT landline which serviced our family home was disconnected after our Mom passed.
There is a credit on account and the princely sum of $65.11 is being held by the state.
TSTT will transfer the balance to another account but will not issue a simple refund.
Really, these funds are due to my late mother's estate, instead of being impounded by the state.
It is business as usual in Trinidad that I need to count my losses.
In the meantime, Inland Revenue is processing a refund on overpayment on property taxes. There is no transfer or credit nonsense there.
TSTT, get with the programme.
ROBERT SAUNDERS
Maracas Valley
