TSTT, get with the programme

TSTT House in Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO

THE EDITOR: The TSTT landline which serviced our family home was disconnected after our Mom passed.

There is a credit on account and the princely sum of $65.11 is being held by the state.

TSTT will transfer the balance to another account but will not issue a simple refund.

Really, these funds are due to my late mother's estate, instead of being impounded by the state.

It is business as usual in Trinidad that I need to count my losses.

In the meantime, Inland Revenue is processing a refund on overpayment on property taxes. There is no transfer or credit nonsense there.

TSTT, get with the programme.

ROBERT SAUNDERS

Maracas Valley