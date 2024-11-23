N Touch
Letters to the Editor

TSTT, get with the programme

TSTT House in Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO
TSTT House in Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO

THE EDITOR: The TSTT landline which serviced our family home was disconnected after our Mom passed.

There is a credit on account and the princely sum of $65.11 is being held by the state.

TSTT will transfer the balance to another account but will not issue a simple refund.

Really, these funds are due to my late mother's estate, instead of being impounded by the state.

It is business as usual in Trinidad that I need to count my losses.

>

In the meantime, Inland Revenue is processing a refund on overpayment on property taxes. There is no transfer or credit nonsense there.

TSTT, get with the programme.

ROBERT SAUNDERS

Maracas Valley

Comments

"TSTT, get with the programme"

More in this section