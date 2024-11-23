Trincity woman held with US$1,000 counterfeit notes

Counterfeit US currency seized from Trincity woman. -

A 23-year-old woman from Trincity was held on November 21 at the Central Market in Port of Spain, with US$1,000 in counterfeit money.

Officers at the Central Market Police Post were alerted of the counterfeit money after several vendors were paid with it. A description of the suspect was given and officers began a surveillance operation, led by Supt Glenn Charles, WPC Insp Savitry Deoraj and Sgt Dwayne John.

Reports say the woman went to the market around 1 pm and when officers approached her, she began to run. The officers followed and arrested her. They claimed they found the money in her purse.

She was arrested and investigations are ongoing.

Currently, Trinidad and Tobago is experiencing a growing demand for foreign exchange, which is affecting both small and large businesses and making it difficult to conduct business and restrictions have been imposed by banks on the amount distributed to customers.

