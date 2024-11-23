Super50 final abandoned, no champion crowned

The covers remain as rain delays the start of the final of the CG United Super 50 Cup between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on November 23. - Lincoln Holder

The CG United Super50 Cup final between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on November 23 was abandoned without a ball bowled.

It was understood that both teams refused to take the toss after the over four-hour delay owing to excessive rain, forcing the match to be forfeited by the two nations.

No champion was crowned and it is expected that Cricket West Indies (CWI) will release a statement on the official outcome of the match.

The match was initially scheduled to bowl off at 1pm but because of heavy, continuous rain, the covers only came off just after 5pm for a pitch inspection.

Umpires, officials and team captains Raymond Reifer (Barbados) and John Campbell (Jamaica) were seen deliberating for a lengthy period. The stumps were erected on either side of the pitch but there was little movement from either of the teams’ dugouts.

And despite CWI confirming the latest possible start time at 6.17pm, neither team looked ready to take the field.

Just after 6.30pm, the players from each team began shaking each other’s hands before retreating to their respective dressing rooms.

When it was confirmed the match had been abandoned, props for the presentation ceremony were carried on to the field, but soon removed after the players’ exit.

When Newsday asked a CWI official what was the official outcome of the match, they said “CWI would possibly issue a statement,” and briskly rushed off.