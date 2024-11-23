Signal Hill claim Tobago intercol double in dramatic style

Captain of Signal Comprehensive receives the trophy from Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett. Other officials including SSFL president Merere Gonzales, second from left front row, also took part in the closing ceremony. PHOTO BY CASWELL GORDON. - Caswell Gordon

Signal Hill Secondary had the last laugh against their rivals Scarborough Secondary when they copped the boys' and girls' Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Coca-Cola Tobago zone intercol titles at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago on November 22.

In the first game of the double-header, the Signal Hill girls made light work of their Scarborough opponents as they got a crushing 7-1 victory to dethrone the 2023 Tobago intercol champions.

Ty'Kaiya Dennis was the star of the show for Signal Hill as she scored a hat-trick, with Alliyah Baptiste, Madison Campbell, Kellecia Taylor and Skye Thomas also getting on the scoresheet.

Serenity Charles scored the lone goal for Scarborough.

The boys' final was a much tighter affair, and Signal Hill did their damage late as Damario Henry scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to earn his school a precious 2-1 victory.

Signal Hill's premier division top-scorer Kyle James opened the scoring in the 16th minute, before Scarborough's Amar Allie Baccas scored in the 44th minute to ensure the teams went into the halftime break on level terms.

With the game seemingly headed to the dreaded penalty shootout, Henry had other ideas and he settled the game with an instinctive finish from inside the penalty area after following up his long-range shot which was parried by the Scarborough goalkeeper.

Signal Hill's boys' team will play central zone winners Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School in the national quarterfinal at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on November 26, with the girls scheduled to play St Joseph's Convent PoS in their national quarterfinal on November 27.