Water for all from new CEO?

Newly appointed WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday. -

THE EDITOR: The Salaries Review Commission has recommended a monthly salary of $87,847 for the Prime Minister and $81,170 for the President.

It has been reported that the CEO of WASA will be receiving a monthly salary of $100,000. A salary much higher than the two highest office holders in our country. Is it that the CEO is going to personally manufacture water so that every citizen will now get a 24/7 supply?

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity