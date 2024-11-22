Plated with delight

Chef Rondell Thompson, left, helps Donna Budhoo, strategic account manager at C&W Business and Eva Mitchell, CEO of TT Stock Exchange prepare multiple plates of a lobster and corn dish at C&W Business Plated networking event at The Forge, Chootoo Rd, El Socorro Ext, San Juan on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

IT was an evening to spoil your tastebuds on November 15, as C&W Business hosted Plated. The event was held at The Forge, a new state-of-the-art culinary studio kitchen and innovation hub on Chootoo Road, El Socorro.

The event was marked for fun as guests not only enjoyed some of the best hors d'oeuvres a chef can cook, but were also allowed to take part in the cooking process.

C&W/Flow acting business director Bradley Ramcharan said, "We usually host our customers once a year at the Queen's Park Oval for the love of cricket. When they come, you see the joy of interacting outside the conference room setting.

"But CPL (Caribbean Premier League) is once a year and we wanted to recreate that experience, where people could network and enjoy each other's company. So we decided to come up with something surrounding food and came up with the idea of Plated. Both private- and public-sector customers came, including people within the organisation that we don't usually see."

The amuse-bouches (appetisers) were tuna tartare cornet, tobiko pearls micro cilantro, arancini (an Italian dish consisting of small balls of rice stuffed with a savoury filling, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried), tomato soubise and basil oil.

The seafood lovers were in for a treat during the first course. Try to envision eating butter-poached lobster, polenta disc, asparagus butter, corn and saffron espuma, toasted corn relish and chilli oil, while sipping on wine. The only thing missing was the chardonnay or chianti.

The second course saw chefs Brigette Joseph and Rondell Thompson serve chicken ballotine, spinach puree, porcini veloute, seared trumpet mushrooms and rosemary coral tuile.

Mixologist Declan Khan didn’t disappoint with his butter peach bourbon sour, spiced rum barrel sangria and berry basil sparkling mocktail specialties.

Black-pepper-crusted reverse-seared steak, roasted cauliflower puree, glazed heirloom carrots, charred pearl onions and chimichurri made up the final course.

For those with a sweet tooth, the fare was delightful – with some guests closing their eyes while enjoying the Trinitario experience. On offer were vanilla-bean sponge, Trinitario chocolate entremet, strawberry gelee, toasted praline crumble, mascarpone chantilly and berries.

C&W Business plans to host a similar event during the Carnival season.