Jamaica into Super50 final with 104-win over Leewards

Jamaica Scorpions’ Kirk McKenzie plays a sweep shot while Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton looks on during the CWI CG United Regional Super50 tournament second semifinal match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on November 21, in Tarouba. - DANIEL PRENTICE

JAMAICA Scorpions will meet Barbados Pride in the CG United Super50 Cup final after they defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 104 runs in semi-final two at Brian Lara Cricket Centre in Tarouba on November 21.

An unbeaten, maiden List A century (114 not out) from Scorpions’ Javelle Glenn combined with Jeavor Royal (73) for a game-changing seventh-wicket partnership of 124 runs, which steered Jamaica to a substantial total of 352/9, batting first.

Leeward Islands, in reply, had solid contributions Kofi James (79) and Jewel Andrew (40) from but could not go the distance and was dismissed 245 for inside 36 overs.

Sent into bat, Scorpions opener John Campbell (77) and number three batsman Kirk McKenzie (48) combined for a solid 114-run partnership after Carlos Brown (one) was caught and bowled by Karima Gore.

When Campbell was dismissed, Scorpions were 126/2, but collapsed and lost the next six wickets for 12 runs. Hurricanes’ right-arm off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall did most of the damage during the Jamaica batting slide as he bowled a triple-wicket maiden in the 24th over to remove Brad Barnes (four) and Romaine Morris and Peat Salmon without scoring.

Glenn was at the other end to witness his teammates’ three dismissals but when Royal joined him in the middle at 138/7, the pair buckled down to rescue Jamaica. Glenn played aggressively scoring 114 not out from 96 balls, with 64 runs coming from the last 28 balls. He smashed ten fours and six sixes.

Royal served as good support with his 73 from 42 balls. When he was dismissed caught by Kofi James off Hayden Walsh, Gordon Bryan (11) and Marquinho Mindley (five not out) completed the line-up, with Glenn the last man standing.

Cornwall topped Leewards’ bowling attack with 4/67 while Walsh picked up 3/78.

Set a daunting target of 353 for victory, Leewards had a horror start as they lost opener Kadeem Henry (one) just eight balls into the innings. Fellow opener Chesney Hughes (eight) departed soon after, followed by Karima Gore (one), which limited Hurricanes to 60/3 inside eight overs.

However, right-handers James and Andrew brought Leewards back in it for a bit as they built a 66-run stance to carry them to 126, before the latter was trapped leg-before by Barnes.

Jahmar Hamilton (58) joined James at the crease but the pair was soon separated as James had his quick-fire 79 from 64 balls ended, caught by Gordon Bryan off another Barnes delivery.

On 141/5, Hamilton and Cornwall (14) added 36 runs to the tally with the latter striking two fours and six in his short stint before getting caught by Campbell.

At the halfway stage (25 overs), Leewards were 180/6, needing 173 runs from 150 balls. Despite losing wickets intermittently, Leewards kept the fight on and the scoreboard ticking.

Hamilton played a brilliant knock of 54 while Walsh scored 31 which briefly revived hope for the Hurricanes as they went on to mount a 63-run partnership.

Upon reaching 240, Mindley broke the partnership by bowling Hamilton, then wrapped up the two remaining wickets in fine style to seal a finalist spot.

In the end, Leewards were dismissed for 245 with Mindley (4/46) besting the attack alongside Royal (2/37) and Barnes (2/65).

The title match bowls off at the same venue on November 23 from 1pm.

Scores

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 352 for nine in 50 overs (Javelle Glenn 114 not out, John Campbell 77, Jeavor Royal 73, Kirk McKenzie 48, Gordon Bryan 11; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-67, Hayden Walsh Jr 3-78).

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 245 in 35.2 overs (Kofi James 79, Jahmar Hamilton 58, Jewel Andrew 40, Hayden Walsh Jr 31; Marquino Mindley 4-46, Jeavor Royal 2-37, Brad Barnes 2-65).