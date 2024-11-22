How about an act of kindness?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: How about extending ourselves and, in whatever way possible, showing kindness? You are in the land of the living, but many who went to sleep last night did not wake up this morning. So being grateful is a good thing to have; being kind is an excellent quality.

Dennis Prager states, "Goodness is about character – integrity, honesty, kindness, generosity, moral courage, and the like. More than anything else, it is about how we treat other people." Is this not what makes life worth living?

I believe acts of kindness should be part of everyday life. So, why not take a few minutes off your busy schedule and see who you can show kindness to? This can be done anywhere, in the office, at home, at school, on the street. It is not just about giving money, but kind words, doing a chore for someone, etc.

Recently a young man was cutting the grass and he asked me to buy him a drink. I did not have money on me, but I asked the shop owner to give me the drink and I would pay him later. He did so as an act of kindness.

Don't allow that which surrounds you to imprison you when it comes to being kind to another person. Stretch out your hand to help someone, not looking for anything in return, and those seeds sown will one day give you a harvest, when you least expect it.

>

Stephen Grellet, a missionary, said, “I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer it or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.”

Let us continue to bring happiness, laughter, and joy as we extend kindness to others.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail