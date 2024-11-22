Bodybuilding promoter wants athletes to get more chances to 'flex'

In this September 2, 2017 file photo, athletes compete in the TT Bodybuilding Federation’s national seniors championships, at the Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s. - Newsday File Photo

PROFESSIONAL bodybuilder and promoter Clinton Sammy believes the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilding Federation (TTBBF) is stunting the growth of the sport which would result in the eventual death of it, by limiting what events TT athletes can compete in.

"It is with a heavy heart I am forced to express my dear concern and worry for the sport that is slowly dying in my country, a sport I fell in love with and it hurts me to see it diminish," Sammy wrote in a letter to the TTBBF.

Sammy has represented TT and has held an annual bodybuilding show for more than 30 years.

Explaining what is leading to the demise of the sport, Sammy said, "My main concern is the separation of the organisations that is causing a little stir in preventing and banning athletes from their freedom to compete in any show they want."

He believes bodybuilders should have more freedom to compete in events not hosted by the TTBBF. "If athletes take part in any of these shows they are banned by the TTBBF for one year which will hurt the sport," Sammy said.

>

In a response to Sammy, president of the TTBBF Susanna Hadad told Newsday, that the local body must follow the rules of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation and as such athletes can only compete in TTBBF events. "The rule of the international body is you cannot be a member of two federations at the same time. I have to follow the governing body's rules. I can't encourage athletes to break the rules...if I encourage people to break the rules, what does that say for the (local) federation."

Sammy said athletes should not be denied the right to compete in various meets.

"I strongly believe they should be given the freedom to choose whatever show they want to enter. If not, I also suggest the rules of the banning be revised and come to a more lenient conclusion."

The federation does not host enough events to maintain the interest in bodybuilding, according to Sammy.

"Over the past few years, specifically ten years or more, the TTBBF has been very lacklustre in having events such as annual meetings and discussions among the bodybuilding community and taking advice on how to enhance the sport."

Hadad said following the pandemic it has been a challenge to host events often. "We used to have a lot of competition before. Covid caused a lot of (setbacks)...funding is an issue. That is the only reason. Other than that, at least once every two months we had a competition going on."

At times, Hadad said if funds are low only a case of Lucozade can be awarded to top finishers.

Sammy said it has also become tough for him to host competitions.

"In my last two shows, 2023 and this year 2024, I suffered great financial loss because of the investments made to reward and treat the athletes at the highest levels, but 75 percent of competitors were banned from competing in my show because they entered other shows not governed by the TTBBF and because of that my sponsors were little to none."

>