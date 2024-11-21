Table tennis body, UTT to sign MOU

The Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) and University of TT (UTT) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on November 21 geared towards ensuring continued development of the sport.

The MOU is for a four-year term and aimed at strengthening mutual co-operation and support between UTT’s Academy of Sport and the TTTTA’s development programmes and national teams.

It was designed so the two could offer technical support and provide advanced coaching education to each other as a priority agenda.

The MOU signing takes place at UTT’s Chaguanas Campus from 10am.

UTT’s obligations include making its facilities (classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, outfields, laboratories and other venues) available to the TTTTA, provide educational and training opportunities through its academic and coaching staff to TTTTA-affiliated coaches, teams and clubs.

UTT will offer scholarships, where feasible, to development programme inductees who meet UTT’s criteria for scholarship eligibility, coaching expertise to national teams, and build relationships among UTT’s local, regional and international academic and sporting partners for the benefit of the TTTTA.

Likewise, the association must also make its facilities available (National Racquet Centre courts and other venues), approve tournaments arranged and hosted by UTT, sanction table-tennis coaching courses and provide access to its male and female U15, U17, U19 and U23 national teams.

The TTTTA will provide UTT’s student athletes with access to development programmes and arrange a minimum of two practice matches between the national senior team and UTT’s table tennis teams each year.