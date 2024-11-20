Woman punched in face in Marabella robbery

- File photo

MARABELLA police are searching for a man who kicked and cuffed the female manager of a fast-food restaurant on her way home on the evening of November 19.

The police said the incident happened around 6.35 pm, while the 41-year-old victim was walking along a dirt track that connects the Southern Main Road and Battoo Boulevard in Marabella.

The man ran up to her, announced a robbery, and then punched the left side of her face, pushed her to the ground and kicked her.

He stole her purse, which contained $600, a bunch of keys for the Pizza Boys outlet in Point Lisas and personal belongings.

The thief, who is about five foot five inches tall, with a kinky hairstyle, ran off along the track.

A report was made to the Marabella police, who responded and searched for the man, but no one was arrested.

PC Gomes is investigating.

In an unrelated case also in the Southern Division, St Margaret's police are searching for the person or people who stole a woman’s car.

The police said the 37-year-old victim, from Pointe-a-Pierre, parked and locked her blue Hyundai Accent Sedan car in her driveway around 9.30 pm on November 18.

She went to bed, and when she went outside around 6.30 am the next day, to leave for work, she saw the car, worth about $79,000, was missing.

WPC Hills is continuing the investigation.