Valencia Sec party to raise funds for sports

The conga line keeps the party going at the Valencia Secondary's fundraising party at the school on Vega de Oropouche Road. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

It was a night of dancing to the songs of yesteryear when the Valencia Secondary School (VSS) held its back in time party at the school at Vega de Oropouche Road.

Party-goers certainly had a great time, as there were not many instances when they were not dancing. The perfectly selected songs from DJ Silky Smooth, DJ Tyler868 (who also provided the sound system), and the main DJ, Kabuki, made it easy to travel down memory lane on November 9, with a periodic reminder that it's actually 2024.

VSS teacher and committee member Richard Soanes said, "Basically, the government cut the funding we used to get. Cut it drastically. Schools are now faced with raising their own funds to facilitate sports. That is one of the main reasons why we hosted a back-in-time party.

"For example, the football team was lucky to get a sponsor this year for the uniforms. We must thank Sawh Construction Ltd for that. That sponsor also provided all the floodlights for the event. Other sporting activities like netball and track and field will also benefit.

"It is also for some of the infrastructure in the school, like doors and fans, to make the environment more conducive to learning.

"We would have another fundraiser for the Carnival to help run the school. This is how bad things have gotten."

Although the outgoing principal did not attend, Soanes said, "Principal Joseph Valley was also instrumental in making the event possible. His last day is October 11, so he is retiring on a fundraising note. The acting principal is Kevin Cummings."

The committee for the event was led by Keisha Wolfe, with a team of nine teachers.