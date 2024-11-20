Unidentified body pulled from Caroni River

- File photo

POLICE are still trying to identify a body which was found in the Caroni River shortly after noon on November 19.

Initial reports from police said the decomposing body was found floating face-down in the water, wedged between broken tree branches. The medium-built body wore a black jersey and brown long pants.

The body was removed and sent for an autopsy based on instructions from the district medical officer who visited the scene.

Newsday understands the body was too decomposed and eaten by animals to provide useful information to police such as a likely cause of death.

Police said the dead person may have been a middle-aged man, but the autopsy would reveal more.

