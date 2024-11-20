Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Bank makes $161.4m in net profit before tax

TTMB chairman Patrick Ferreira. - File photo

Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Bank Ltd (TTMB) made $161.4 million in net profit before tax, experiencing growth of 62.3 per cent or $62.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, compared with the $99.4 million generated in the same period in 2023.

After tax, the net profit was $147.2 million, an increase of $48.1 million over the $99.0 million earned in the same period in 2023.

In its financial statement for the year, TTMB said there was remarkable growth in the asset base, which stood at $8.4 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 55.65 per cent, from the figure of $5.4 million the previous year.

Chairman Patrick Ferreira said the results reflect the performance of the merger between TTMB (formerly TT Mortgage Finance Ltd (TTMF)) and Home Mortgage Bank (HMB).

He said the TTMB Group is now diverse in its offerings and continues to solidify its position in the financial services sector, with its mortgage-backed investment products, project financing for residential developments (public and private), and residential mortgages for the citizens of TT.

“We will continue to work diligently in creating generational wealth through real estate for the well-being of our people. Together, let’s own our future!”