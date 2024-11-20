Tobago fisherfolk make over 160 claims for oil-spill compensation

An oil-stained boat on the shore of Petit Trou beach, Lambeau, Tobago. -

OVER 160 claims for compensation have been made by Tobago fisherfolk to the Tobago Emergencey Management Agency (TEMA) following the February 7 oil spill off Cove, which damaged almost 15 miles of Tobago's coastline.

The spill, reportedly 51,000 barrels of oil, was caused by the Gulfstream barge, which was found overturned and lodged on a reef. The boat was being towed by the Solo Creed, which was arrested in Angola last month. The owners of either vessel are yet to be identified.

The leaking oil – bunker fuel – reportedly reached as far as Grenada and Bonaire.

Tobago's mangroves have also been affected and fishermen, for several months, were not allowed to ply their trade near affected waters.

TEMA director Allan Stewart told Newsday on November 19 that compensation claims are being processed, and a recommendation will soon be made to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), who can then apply for compensation from the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC).

However, All Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) president Curtis Douglas said fishermen are exasperated, disillusioned and disappointed that nine months have passed and they are yet to be compensated.

On October 16, Minister of Energy Stuart Young said the government had made two submissions to the IOPC for compensation. The IOPC, Young said, has accepted that the government's legitimate and reasonable expenditure will be reimbursed by it.

Young said, "That of course includes claims from Tobago and the THA."

He said fishermen are entitled to apply individually as well.

Stewart said a consultation was held in July in Tobago with representatives from the IOPC.

"Fisherfolk were able to be advised on the process of applying and the committee setup by the THA did similar, where we engaged the fisherfolk and accepted the claims they've made. That process is ongoing. They are free on their own, they could apply directly."

He said TEMA's "recommendations to the THA will be forthcoming– very soon."

He said fisherfolk can apply for loss of earnings and damage to properties such as boats and nets.

Asked about the prospect of double dipping if fisherfolk apply individually, Stewart said there are safeguards against such.

"That will be taken into consideration. The info we are pulling together, the IOPC will pick up on this as well because they have access to the same data. Everything will be above board. That will avoid double dipping, because that is one of the things they will not comply to."

He said the process of vetting the claims takes time.

"The long wait is upon them (fishermen). The number of claims that were sent in, they have to go through a process, It's not just what a person says. The burden of proof is with the claimant to provide evidence of loss of earnings or loss (of equipment). They have to provide that info to process that.

"We are at the end of the rope where that is concerned. We hope, as early as possible, that info will be with the executive of the THA."

In an interview with Newsday on November 19, an upset Douglas said fishermen have been left to stand on their own.

He said," Fisherfolk in Tobago are feeling like rubbish, like they are not important. They are feeling like their contribitions to society is a waste. They're fed up and disappointed in the handling of something they werent repsonsible for."

"This is how much the government cares about citizens and entrepreneurs."

Douglas said he was disappointed to hear their plight not addressed in the 2024/2025 budget presentation on September 30.

"But yuh hearing the government claiming $244 million in damages. Where the rest ah money went? And fisherfolk still eh get compensated."

In July, the THA received $50 million from central government for its expenses from the oil spill. Asked whether any of that money went to fisherfolk, Douglas said, "THA never receive any miney for fisherfolk. Not a cent has been paid."

In September, Tobago contractor Allister Mc Clatchie, owner of the Scarborough-based company, Project 5, who worked with the THA on the oil-spill clean-up, complained about not receiving his payment.

Douglas queried why central government was claiming for $244 million when the oil spill happened in Tobago and affected Tobagonians.

"Tell me if this is not obnoxious, pure madness."

In a media release on February 20, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries said it was collaborating with the THA and TEMA on the oil spill. The ministry engaged the services of T&T Salvage LLC and QT Environmental Inc "to aid in the ongoing on-water oil recovery, survey, and plans to conduct cargo lightering and wreck removal."

The Gulfstream was re-floated on August 19 and towed to Trinidad a few days later.

In a statement on August 22, the Energy Ministry said the journey from Cove, Tobago to Sea Lots, Port of Spain, took approximately 30 hours and was conducted under the direction of technical experts from TT Salvage LLC and QT Environmental.

"As a contingency, the overturned barge was escorted by a 'Pollution Task Force' consisting of local responders and crews attached to QT Environmental.

"Throughout the journey, the task force remained in a response-ready posture equipped with NOFI Current Buster Systems and Rapid Deployment Skimmer Systems (RDSS) to facilitate the immediate capture and recovery of any residual hydrocarbons," the ministry said.