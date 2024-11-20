Scotland: Proper closure needed in collapsed case of 7 cops

Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER in the National Security Ministry Keith Scotland says there needs to be proper closure on the case of seven police officers charged with extortion, which collapsed after major missteps by the police prosecuting the case.

He made this comment at a function at MTS Plaza in Aranguez on November 20.

The officers who were accused of extorting a group of Sangre Grande businessmen, were discharged by Master Sarah de Silva on November 18, because the police failed to comply with court instructions for a timely preparation and prosecution of the case.

Asked to comment on this, Scotland who is also an attorney, said, "It is never a good development when a case like that comes to an end prematurely."

He added, "All is not lost, but it still is not a good fit when these things happen. It does not do anyone any justice."

While he was not giving anyone any advice, Scotland said those involved in the prosecution would know what they have to do.

The options available, he continued, were to appeal the dismissal or reinstate the charges.

"My main focus would be to rectify the situation and the people involved pursue the options that would bring a proper process of closure because this was not a proper process of closure."

Asked what happens now to the officers, he replied, "The officers are discharged and until the charges are reinstated, they remain so."

On Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal's call on November 19 for an independent enquiry into the dismissal of the charges, Scotland said, "My call is really to address the situation. An enquiry may unearth something but what about the officers who were charged? Does that address the issue?"

He added this was a situation where no one benefits, justice was not served and the public interest was not served.

Scotland said this situation is not new but has gained the attention of the media because of who is involved and it created too many questions without any answers.

"I would hope good sense prevails and action is taken in a timely manner."

Criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad, when contacted for comment, said he would not want to make a pronouncement of innocence or guilt in the matter because the relevant evidence needs to be heard in court.

While he was confident there are police prosecutors who operate with the highest levels of integrity, such an occurrence creates a potential conflict of interest when they have to prosecute cases against fellow officers.

Seepersad suggested the use of independent prosecutors in cases where police have been charged with offences.

He added the police must always strive to act with the highest integrity at all times.