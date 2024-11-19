Yorke advises local players: Develop good habits in training

Players take part in a training session at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, on Saturday. - TTFA

DAVID SCARLETT

HEAD coach of the TT senior men’s national team, Dwight Yorke, is demanding more from his players to attain a higher standard for his Soca Warriors squad.

During a training session on November 16 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, the new boss conducted a shooting drill and called on his players to “get into good habits” by “passing” the ball in the net, rather than opting for power to hit the target.

He then instructed his strikers to position themselves before controlling the ball, getting it out of their feet quickly and finessing the ball into a corner of the goal.

Yorke, a former Manchester United striker, was arguably one of the best strikers in English Premier League history. He helped the Red Devils win the prestigious treble in 1999, and was also joint top scorer in the Champions League. He sits 19th all-time among Premier League scorers.

Yorke told TT players, “Get into good habits; come off the ball and receive. You dictate when you want the ball. As a striker you must always dictate when you want the ball.

"So don’t just (remain static) all the time. Get a little movement and start the trigger. Defenders are stepping in front of you, make sure you’re ready to go.”

After taking Yorke’ advice, TT’s attacking players did as they were instructed to and clinically scored past the goalkeepers.

Yorke’s impact has been felt all throughout the entire Soca Warriors camp since arriving in Trinidad to take charge on November 8.

TT veteran Kevin Molino appreciated the former TT captain's advice and expertise, and believes in his ability to take the national team forward.

Molino said, “The training has been intense (with) new, young, fresh ideas. We’re trying to play on the front foot and I’m excited, as well as the other guys.

“When you look at his (Yorke’s) career, (he showed a strong) mentality and hard work, and that is how he excelled in the clubs that he played for. He’s been trying to implement that in our guys for the past couple days; we’ve been going good so far and we just want to continue.”

TT played an unofficial friendly against former TT Premier Football League champions Defence Force on November 18 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima. TT won 1-0 courtesy a free kick from Kaihim Thomas, who ironically plays for Defence Force.

Yorke’s team will continue training in preparation for the second round of World Cup qualifying in March 2025. Consistent competitive action from local-based players in the upcoming TT Premier Football League will help their chances of earning Yorke's trust.

The head coach is also hopeful that TT's immigration laws would be amended to allow foreign-based footballers whose grandparents hail from the twin island republic, to represent the various national teams, from youth level to the senior squad.

On November 14, at Yorke’s official unveiling, Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, announced that talks are under way with the Ministry of National Security, the Attorney General’s office and the TTFA, to reassess citizenship provisions in an effort to enhance the country’s player pool on the international stage.

Although there is no known timeline for these amendments, Cudjoe-Lewis noted the significance of prioritising immigration and national security concerns during the legislative drafting process.