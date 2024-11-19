PM off to Caricom-India Summit in Guyana

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during a Caricom conference on cricket at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain in April. Dr Rowley turns 75 on October 24. He is in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Prime Minister left for Georgetown, Guyana on November 19 to participate in the second Caricom-India Summit which will be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Dr Rowley will join regional heads of government for the summit which focuses on improving co-operation in agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovation, among other areas.

"While in Guyana, Dr Rowley in his capacity as chairman of the Caricom Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket, will also chair a meeting of the committee," the statement said.

Later this week, Rowley, who is the lead head responsible for crime and security, will participate in Caricom's second regional symposium on violence as a public health issue.

In April 2023, TT hosted the first regional crime symposium, to promote dialogue and regional action for violence reduction and crime prevention.

The delegation which accompanies Rowley includes Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, and Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal. Energy Minister Stuart Young will act as prime minister until Rowley's return.

A separate press release said that Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis will act as attorney general during Armour's absence.

This is the fourth time Young has been appointed acting prime minister in Rowley's absence from the country. The releases did not give return dates for Rowley and Armour.

Caricom, on its Facebook page on November 19, said it would live-stream the opening ceremony of the summit on November 20.

India's Hindustan Times quoted Amit S Telang, India's High Commissioner to Guyana, as saying the two countries were seeking to strengthen co-operation in key areas such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, renewable energy, ICT and education.

The UK's Guardian reported the event in an article titled, Narendra Modi to make "historic" Guyana visit for energy talks: Indian PM’s trip expected to focus on trade and investment as oil-rich Caribbean country’s economic boom continues.

The UK Guardian claimed that during Modi's "historic” state visit to the oil-rich Caribbean nation, India and Guyana are expected to sign agreements in energy and defence.

The story said Modi’s three-day visit to Guyana from November 19-21, is the first from an Indian prime minister since Indira Gandhi’s in 1968. He is expected to have bilateral talks with Guyana’s president, Dr Irfaan Ali, and address a special sitting of the Guyana Parliament, the report added .