Mafeking honours community heroes

Members of the Mafeking Community Council. -

The Mafeking Community Council honoured two of its outstanding residents of Mafeking Village for their dedication to culture and community at its second annual Divali celebration.

Singer Lornetta Ramlal-Jan and retired aviation professional Hardeo "Harry" Khadoo were honoured at an event at the Mafeking Recreational Ground, Mafeking Village, Mayaro.

Khadoo, the owner of Khadoo’s Minimart, was presented with an award for his commitment to Mafeking. After a distinguished 36-year career in aviation, he has become a guiding figure in the community, known for his kindness and perseverance, a media release said.

Ramlal-Jan is a talented singer who has worked tirelessly along with her musically-talented family to preserve and promote Indian culture in Mafeking. Her dedication to the arts and her cultural leadership were celebrated by all, the release said.

The evening also included a Divali pageant which was won by Sylvana Garcia. Shala Mohammed placed second, and Mariah Yatali was third. Entertainment also included performances of traditional songs, dance, tassa, and pan.

Secretary of the community council and event co-ordinator Veda Maraj praised the efforts of the close-knit community and those who participated.

“Community is about coming together to make a difference, and tonight we celebrate those who make that happen,” she said in the release.

The Mafeking Community Council thanked all those who contributed to making the event a success, the release said.