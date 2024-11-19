It's carnival...in Dubai

Nailah Blackman - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A number of Trinidad and Tobago-style carnivals have sprung up all over the world, and the latest is Dubai’s Carnival.

It is the brainchild of Shastra Maharaj, a Trinidadian living and working in the United Arab Emirates city, and the head of the organising body, Dream.

It will be held from November 29-December 2 and is being billed as the first-ever carnival there.

A release about the event said it would be held during the city's annual Seasons Weekend.

>

“This historic festival, hosted by Dream Carnival Entertainment and Scorch (radio), will offer Dubai residents and visitors an authentic Caribbean carnival experience that will immerse them in the rich culture, music, and traditions of the Caribbean islands as we celebrate the UAE National Day long weekend.”

Maharaj said in the release it was an honour to bring the “first-ever” authentic Caribbean Carnival to Dubai.

“With roots in the vibrant Caribbean culture and a connection to Dubai’s dynamic spirit, this event is about more than just a festival – it’s about sharing the culture and identity of the Caribbean in a city where diversity thrives.

“Dubai is where cultures come together, and this carnival festival experience will create a new space for the Caribbean spirit to shine globally, uniting people through music, dance, and authenticity,” Maharaj said.

Jamaican dancehall icon Beenie Man, soca stars Machel Montano, Nailah Blackman and KI are expected to perform at some of the carnival's events.

Blackman's manager Anson “Anson Pro” Soverall said it would be her first time in Dubai.

“She is excited about the prospect of performing for her fans on that side of the world as well as just excited for the trip.”

Carnivals like these show brand TT is growing and developing, Anson Pro said.

>

“The music travels with the festival and sometimes vice versa, the music is what causes the festival to happen.

“It is a good look for soca music on the whole and a good look for culture,” he added.

The further soca and carnival travel round the globe, the greater their success, Anson Pro said.

He likened this development to reggae's rise and its being catapulted to the global stage by icons like Bob Marley.

Anson Pro said many in the music industry were saying soca would be the next big thing on the scene, but it needed a lot more opportunities like this to secure its success.

While he did not see Dubai's carnival as being the last rung on the ladder, he believed it would help.

He cited other carnivals like Japan’s, which were “doing well and growing consistently.” Anson Pro said he had been to that carnival twice with Blackman, and saw its giant developmental leaps.

The Japanese government was more involved the third time, even though Blackman did not attend the last one.

>

“It turned from more of a private-sector passion project to, now, the Japanese government being very involved. It goes to show that it has to start somewhere for it to grow to get to that point.”

He hoped Dubai's carnival would take a similar trajectory.

Blackman is expected to perform at the carnival’s Feteland mega concert on November 30 as well as its Colourland: the J’Ouvert Experience on December 2.

Blackman became involved because Anson Pro knows Maharaj, he said.

“The promoter reached out to me to help them push, promote and build this event.

“Unfortunately, with my busy schedule I could not commit to that, but I did commit to having Nailah be a part of it.”

He said Maharaj decided to host the event as she works in Dubai. She is a Trinidadian who loves her culture, soca and carnival and wanted to bring a taste of it to Dubai, he added.

She partnered with other organisations in Dubai to get it done.

“Most times, this is how these things start. It starts from a small passionate promoter who will eventually grow the event to where it is much larger.”

>

The three-day, four-event carnival will start with Duck Work on November 29. This is described as a Caribbean pool party experience.

The second event is the Dream Carnival costume parade, similar to the parade of the bands.

The third is the Feteland Mega concert featuring Montano, Beenie Man and others.

The final event is the Colourland J’Ouvert on December 2.