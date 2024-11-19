Ex-SORT officer's suspension challenge delayed

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain -

A police officer has to wait a little longer to have his day in court to challenge his suspension, which has gone on for almost three years.

PC Mikhail Gonzales, formerly assigned to the now disbanded Special Operations Response Team (SORT), was suspended in January 2022, around the time of an investigation into the deaths of Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon, who were suspected of kidnapping and murdering Andrea Bharatt in 2021.

Bharatt's body was found in the Heights of Aripo a week after she went missing in Arima.

Gonzales was permitted to challenge his continued suspension in October, and his case was called on November 18. However, Justice Frank Seepersad was told the fixed-date claim had been filed, but nothing was filed in opposition. Attorneys for the State said they were yet to receive instructions.

Gonzales’s attorney Gerald Ramdeen said he understood the State’s attorneys had not yet been instructed, but complained his client has been on suspension for almost three years.

“There is a provision in the Constitution that pertains to this claim.”

Seepersad gave directions for filing affidavits in December before adjourning the matter to January 6.

In his lawsuit, Gonzales said, “I have been on suspension for the past two years and nine months and in all good conscience, I can no longer continue to remain on suspension, as a member of the TTPS (police), while the citizens of this country face an onslaught by the criminal element that has led to the unprecedented state of criminality and fear throughout my country.”

Gonzales said he had to file the lawsuit after his repeated attempts to be reinstated were denied.

He is seeking several declarations, including an order to quash the decision to suspend him, and compensation.

Attorneys Jagdeo Singh and Dayadai Harripaul also represent Gonzales.