Changes to demerit point system

Southern Division police pull over a car in a roadblock along the South Trunk Road, La Romaine in July. -

The Works and Transport Ministry has amended the demerit point system after a comprehensive review of the concerns from the public since its implementation in May 2020. The amendments took effect on November 18.

In a release, the ministry said it had monitored its operation and assessed its impact on driver behaviours and compliance with road safety laws. It said the review was based on feedback from stakeholders and the general public and addressed concerns regarding the demerit points and fixed penalties assigned to various traffic violations.

The following violations will now attract a penalty of two demerit points and a fine of $500: breaching traffic signs; breach of traffic order made by the minister; failing to comply with a traffic sign or notice authorised by the licensing authority or police commissioner; contravention of traffic order made by the police commissioner; breach of parking restriction made by the minister; and standing for hire at a place not appointed for the purpose. Each violation previously had a three demerit point penalty and a $1,000 fine.

The penalty for a defaced or defective identification plate will be two demerit points instead of three, while the fine will remain at $450.

The penalty for a vehicle without silencers or fitted with cutouts will be two demerit points instead of three, while the fine will remain at $450.

Three violations that had previously not had penalties were added to the list.

Failure to observe restrictions on the use of a disability parking permit in a disability parking zone or displaying a cancelled or expired disability parking permit or destroying, mutilating, defacing or altering a disability parking permit or failing to adhere to any condition for the use of a disability parking permit as registered in the register will attract a penalty of three demerit points and a fine of $2,000.

Failure to display a disability parking permit in or on a vehicle in such place and in such manner as directed by the Licensing Authority will attract a fine of $750.

Failure to return an invalid disability parking permit to the Licensing Authority in specified circumstances will attract a fine of $500.

The ministry said these amendments to the Ninth Schedule of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2017, aim to ensure a balanced and effective system that encourages compliance, improves road safety and addresses the concerns of all road users.

The ministry said fixed penalties payable for other categories of infractions remain unchanged under the Fixed Penalty Traffic Ticketing System.