ACP Hazel: Join youth groups instead of gangs

ACP Collis Hazel -

ACP Collis Hazel, the leader of the Roxborough Police Youth Club, is urging young people to join a group instead of a gang.

He was speaking on November 18 in an interview with Tobago Updates.

Hazel said social media is playing a role in the popularity of gangs among young people in Tobago.

Tobago has seen a surge in gun violence on the island with a number of young people involved.

In September, two teens who were suspects in shooting and robberies were killed by police at a guesthouse in Sou Sou Lands.

The island has registered record 25 murders for 2024.

Hazel said, "Because of social media, we have had the involvement of our young people and our not so young people gravitating to gangs...Virtual gangs, operating under silos, using social media platforms, communicating with their constituents in a bid to do crime and criminality."

He said gangs are structured to only benefit the leader, and youths would benefit more by joining a group. Referencing the Roxborough Police Youth Club, he said members get the opportunity to travel abroad and experience many different things.

"We are saying to our young people and our not so young people, this (gang culture) is not benefiting society in any way. This is only benefiting the gang leader and his accomplices."

He said some former gang members have revealed that after being paid for an illegal activity, they were then set-up to get robbed by the gang leader.

"You could never win in this," he said.

"We are asking people to get themselves involved in groups: social groups, religious groups, political groups, you just name it. Groups that will make meaningful contributions, rather than getting themselves in gang culture.

"It's not giving any sustainable benefit and causing mayhem to society

He said organisations such as Scouts, Girl Guides, Brownies and Pathfinders aid youth development. "We want young people to be a part of these movements."

Hazel recalled some youths joining the Roxborough Police Youth Club and being very shy, but have blossomed into being very confident and articulate public speakers.

He said the club, which is celebrating its 34th anniversary this month, helps young people get their driving licences under a programme called Ready for the Road.

"We can do these things together. Why not join a group and not a gang? The group provides social benefits for its membership," he said.

He said parents must encourage their charges to take part in positive activities.