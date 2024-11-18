Tunapuna/Piarco Corporation kicks off celebrations for residents, businesses

TPRC local economic development officer Dennis Lorde. - Photo courtesy Dennis Lorde's Facebook page

THE Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation’s (TPRC) annual week-long celebrations began on November 17 with a vibrant military parade and a reception at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

A packed series of events will run until November 24, with a particular focus on the region’s diverse businesses and residents.

Themed Our Heritage, Our Knowledge, Our Progress, the events are intended to highlight the rich cultural, social and economic contributions of those living in the country’s largest regional corporation.

The corporation also aims to showcase its service-delivery improvements and to promote a safety network between the municipal police and all stakeholders.

Residents, entrepreneurs and other professionals, senior citizens, families and fitness enthusiasts are encouraged to participate.

>

Speaking at a breakfast for the region’s business community on November 18, the second day of activities, TPRC local economic development officer Dennis Lorde said the corporation is committed to creating a sustainable regional economy and becoming a “model of municipal success.”

Lorde highlighted the strides made under chairman Josiah Austin’s leadership, which he said included filling key positions in safety and compliance and permit approvals to support business creation and expansion.

“With this new full complement of team officers, we’re able to strengthen the capacity of service delivery to you,” he said, adding that the corporation has prioritised strong financial oversight.

“In a period when resources are scarce, we are charged with the responsibility to be good stewards.”

Lorde said the TPRC’s is focused on local economic development and intends to enhance it by leveraging the region’s unique assets – its people, businesses, and resources – to stimulate investment, generate opportunities and promote inclusive growth.

He said to guide these efforts, the corporation is committed to quickly appointing a local economic development planning and advisory committee with involvement from the private sector, non-governmental organisations and civil-society organisations.

Municipal police will also engage with stakeholders, businesspeople and residents during the week to strengthen collaborations and improve community relations.

Schedule of events:

November 19: Senior citizens' brunch, Upper El Dorado Community Centre, El Dorado, 10 am

>

November 20: Civic awards and gala reception, Centre of Excellence, Macoya, 6 pm

November 21: Community Enhancement Project, Waterfall Road, Maracas, St Joseph, 8 am

November 22: Health fair and corporation services, Constantine Park, Macoya, 9 am

Staff cookout competition, Constantine Park, Macoya, 2 pm

Aerobic burnout, Constantine Park, Macoya, 4 pm

November 23: Miss Tunapuna/Piarco Pageant, Bishop Anstey East High, Trincity, 5

November 24: 5K road race, Eddie Hart Savannah to UWI, St Augustine and return, 5.30 am

Grand Cultural Showcase and Closing Ceremony, corner of Eastern Main Road and Centenary Street, Tunapuna, 5 pm