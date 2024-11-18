The heart of parang

Trinity College parang group. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Young parranderos showed their heart-felt love for parang at the National Junior Parang Competition put on by the National Parang Association of TT over November 16-17 at the Holy Cross College, Arima.

Under the theme, El Corazón de Parranda (The heart of parang), the youth from 39 primary and secondary schools across TT showed much gusto in their performances as they vied for the champion spot as well individual prizes that were being offered.

The competition also saw performances from locally-based international schools – La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre and the LLI International Bilingual School.

Here are some snapshots of the youthful parranderos from November 16.

