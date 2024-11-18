N Touch
Trinity College parang group. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle
Young parranderos showed their heart-felt love for parang at the National Junior Parang Competition put on by the National Parang Association of TT over November 16-17 at the Holy Cross College, Arima.

Under the theme, El Corazón de Parranda (The heart of parang), the youth from 39 primary and secondary schools across TT showed much gusto in their performances as they vied for the champion spot as well individual prizes that were being offered.

The competition also saw performances from locally-based international schools – La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre and the LLI International Bilingual School.

Here are some snapshots of the youthful parranderos from November 16.

San Raphael RC Primary School parang singers: Kaylie, 11; left, Mia, 11; Aleah, 10; Aleema 11 and Sahara 11 after their performance at the NPA's junior parang competition, Arima, on November 16. -

The La Casita parang group participates in the junior parang competition which was extended to include international schools. -

St Peter's RC Primary School gets in the spirit at the junior parang competition. -

Marac player from Tunapuna Secondary School. -

Arouca RC Primary School performs during the National Junior Parang Competition held by the National Parang Association of TT at Holy Cross College, Arima, on November 16. -

