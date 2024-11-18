Second flood subsides in Penal

Flooding caused traffic along Clarke Road in Penal near Shiva Boys Hindu College on November 12 as drivers took extra care while driving through the water. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A second round of flooding in less than a week has subsided in Penal.

The Penal/Debe Regional Corporation's (PDRC) municipality was victim to major flooding beginning on November 12.

While the water receded by November 16, heavy rain the following day saw many of the previously inundated areas flooded once again.

In a brief statement to Newsday, PDRC chairman Gowtam Maharaj said all floodwaters subsided by November 18. Fortunately for residents still trying to recover, Maharaj said November 17's floods were contained to streets, so homes were spared.

"Clean-up is progressing smoothly as residents are doing their part and the PDRC supporting with manpower and other necessary items."

He said farmers were now calculating their losses and were left wondering how they would meet their orders over the Christmas season.

According to an update shared on the chairman's Facebook page on November 18, as of 9.30 am waters receded along Scott's Road, Morne Diablo and in an area called "The Cocoa," allowing all vehicles to pass. He said while there was an increase in the depth of water at Crawford Trace, all vehicles were able to pass.

The Meteorological Service put the country under a yellow-level adverse weather alert on November 17 from 1.30 pm-6 pm because of what it said was "a very moist and unstable atmosphere." It said this could result in rainfall totals of up to 50 millimetres and winds in excess of 55 kilometres per hour. Included in the forecast were warnings of street and flash flooding and landslips.

The alert was discontinued at 5.45 pm as the Met Office said although a few periods of rain with a medium chance of the heavy shower or isolated thunderstorm were expected, the threat of impactful weather had decreased significantly.