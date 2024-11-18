PSA calls for CoP, DPP to probe WASA

Keithroy Halliday, newly-appointed CEO of the Water and Sewerage Authority. - Photo courtesy Keithroy Halliday's LinkedIn page

THE Public Services Association (PSA) is calling on Keithroy Halliday, newly-appointed CEO of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), to address the issues highlighted in a recent High Court decision involving senior managers.

The union also intends to write to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Commissioner of Police (CoP) to examine the allegations.

In a release on November 18, the PSA expressed profound satisfaction with Justice Nadia Kangaloo’s ruling in favour of Lancelot Lezama in a freedom-of-information case against WASA.

Lezama’s requests for information revolved around allegations of political interference and unethical practices at the authority. He sought the employment contracts of senior executives and allegations against two managers accused of interfering in his investigation into the alleged misuse of a company vehicle. In particular, he wanted the contract of ex-WASA CEO Lennox Sealey.

Lezama, a manager, was tasked with investigating the alleged unauthorised use of a company vehicle, but claimed interference by two senior managers and an executive at the authority.

He alleged their actions were aimed to manipulate his investigation and influence its outcome to support a predetermined conclusion tied to a ministerial allegation about the use of a WASA vehicle by an outsider.

Lezama resisted pressures to alter his investigative report, saying it would be dishonest, unethical and unlawful. He demanded the requests should be made in writing and refused to comply, which reportedly led to accusations against him for testifying in another case involving WASA.

In her ruling, Kangaloo found sufficient reasonable evidence suggesting misconduct in relation to public funds, including allegations of interference with Lezama’s investigation and misuse of authority.

She held transparency in the management of public funds was fundamental and said Lezama’s claims raised legitimate concerns about accountability and potential mismanagement which warranted further scrutiny.

The judge said WASA, in refusing to provide the information, failed to properly consider section 35 of the Freedom of Information Act, which mandates disclosure when there is evidence of misconduct or misuse of public funds.

In its release, the PSA said Lezama’s investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing against a dedicated employee, yet attempts were made to force him to alter his investigative report to support the allegations made by a minister.

“We salute Mr Lezama for his uncompromising integrity and fearless independence in conducting his investigation into this matter. He resisted numerous attempts by senior WASA executives to unduly influence him to change his investigative report…This matter illustrates the level of corruption at the highest level in WASA laced with political interference as there was a clear conspiracy to manipulate this investigation and pervert the course of justice.

“The court found that there was reasonable evidence of misconduct in relation to public funds and we fully support this landmark judgment which is a victory for all workers at WASA.

“When a state enterprise refuses to disclose information about a CEO’s salary and the status of such an important investigation that was designed to expose wrongdoing on the part of senior officials it leads one to ask: ‘Who are they protecting and at what cost?’

“Make no mistake about it – this was a clear attempt by senior officials to unduly and unethically manipulate an investigation to ensure a particular outcome. They went to extreme lengths to try and pressure the investigator, Mr Lezama who stood his ground and refused to throw an innocent man under the bus to support a baseless allegation made by a government minister.”

The PSA said WASA’s response to Lezama’s request was a “travesty of justice.”

“Instead of coming clean, WASA sought to hide the relevant documents that could further expose wrongdoing on the part of senior officials by refusing to disclose information to Mr Lezama under the Freedom Of Information Act regarding the status of the investigation into the conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.”

The release added, “No government minister has the right to interfere in the business of WASA and the attempt by senior WASA officials to ‘swing’ this investigation to justify and validate the allegations is dangerous and reprehensible.

“We call upon the government to respect the rights of workers and stop trying to ride roughshod over them in such an oppressive manner.”

The union said it would repel any attempt to deny workers’ due process and also condemned the Government’s “continuing victimisation of WASA workers who are being pressured and vilified in the current restructuring exercise.

“The workers are being made easy scapegoats for the corruption, mismanagement and waste that is taking place due to political interference and by those at the top who continue to live a life of luxury earning six-figure salaries whilst incredibly trying to cut the salaries of the workers who actually do the work on the ground to ensure that precious water is delivered to households and the public.”

The union called on the DPP and CoP to determine whether the senior WASA managers had committed offences of misbehaviour in public office and conspiracy to pervert the course of public justice.

“Heads must roll and let the chips fall where they must!”

