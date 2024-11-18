Mother of ex-President Anthony Carmona dies at hospital

Former President Anthony Carmona

The Carmona family is mourning the loss of their matriarch, Barbara Carmona, who died at the age of 89 on November 16.

Her son, former President Anthony Carmona, announced her death in a statement on Sunday.

Barbara Carmona died peacefully at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital at 9:18 pm.

“I want to thank everyone so much for their prayers and support and for always being there. “She did put up a valiant fight but in the last few days, she contracted pneumonia and with all the treatment and antibiotics, the doctors could not save her,” the former president said.

He said she had invasive brain surgery in April after fainting in her kitchen. “It was always going to be an uphill task, and it was a miracle she survived over eight months after the fall.

>

“She was suffering, and God knows best, so He took her home.”