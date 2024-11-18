Freeport man shot dead outside his home

- File photo

A 50-year-old man from Freeport was shot and killed on the afternoon of November 17.

Anthony Seeriram, also known as "Tony" and "Jackie," was found dead on Church Street in Chickland around 5 pm.

Seeriram’s body was lying in the road near a grey Mitsubishi Lancer. He had been shot multiple times. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black-and-red shorts.

Freeport police received an anonymous tip around 4. 45 pm about gunshots in the Chickland area.

They arrived 15 minutes later and found the body.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police and a DMO were notified.

The DMO ordered that the body be taken for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

No one has been arrested and police have not identified a motive.

Investigators say Seeriram did not have any ongoing court cases. However, he had faced accusations from several people who claimed he scammed them by taking money for land that did not belong to him.

Police have not confirmed whether these accusations are related to the murder.

Investigations are continuing.