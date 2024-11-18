EMA, task force hold workshop on protecting sea turtles

Participants at the Sensitisation Session listen attentively during the presentation by Dr. Michelle Cazabon-Mannette of SpeSeas and SOS Tobago. -

THE National Sea Turtle Task Force (NSTTF), in collaboration with the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), hosted a workshop focused on enhancing the monitoring and enforcing sea turtle conservation laws.

The event, held at the EMA’s north Trinidad office at Elizabeth Street, St Clair, brought together stakeholders and enforcement personnel to discuss critical aspects of sea turtle protection.

The EMA’s Environmental Police Unit, the Forestry Division of the Agriculture Land and Fisheries Ministry and Northeastern Division police gave presentations which centred on the legal framework for sea turtle conservation.

The presentations detailed key legislation and the vital role of law enforcement in protecting the five species of sea turtles designated as Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS) under the ESS Rules, 2001 through Legal Notice Nos. 88-92 of 2014.

These include the leatherback, loggerhead, green, Olive Ridley and hawksbill turtles.

Emphasis was placed on the role of the police in preventing crimes against sea turtles, as well as the challenges that poaching and habitat destruction pose to the sea turtle populations.

Chair of the EMA and of the NSTTF Nadra Nathai-Gyan stressed the importance of continued collaboration between government agencies, law enforcement, and environmental organisations.

A press release from the EMA said the NSTTF and EMA remain committed to advancing efforts to ensure a brighter future for sea turtle conservation in TT.

With the declining numbers of these species worldwide, the shores of TT provide crucial habitats for turtles and are significant in their conservation. According to Jute (2021), TT receives the third-largest number of nesting leatherbacks in the world.