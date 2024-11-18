'Batman' denied bail on gun charges over Woodbrook shooting

A St James businessman has been denied bail on six charges connected to a shooting incident in Woodbrook on November 10.

Gabriel Harrigin, also called "Batman," appeared before Master Sarah de Silva on the six charges of wounding with intent, shooting with intent, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life. He was not called upon to plead, as the charges were laid indictably.

According to reports, the three teenagers – an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – were shot along Ariapita Avenue near the Shangri La Sports Bar, at about 6.05 am.

According to reports, the two men were at a bar on the Avenue when they had a confrontation with some others.

It is alleged the two left and returned a short while later in a Subaru Impreza. They stopped alongside the group and one of the men pulled out a handgun and began shooting at them.

The 18-year-old was said to have been shot in the right leg, the 17-year-old boy in his right buttock and the 17-year-old girl in the right calf.